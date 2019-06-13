Log InSign up
Spleat

Split the bill fast

Spleat is a simple and convenient application that will help you calculate the total bill and specifically your part based on the number of people, tax and tip.
Igor Mokritskyi
Igor Mokritskyi
Maker
One of my first experiences in creating an application. I invented it when we sat with friends in a cafe and could not quickly split the bill.
Youssef Selkani
Youssef Selkani
This looks like a calculator
