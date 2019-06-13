Ask
Spleat
Spleat
Split the bill fast
Productivity
Fintech
+ 1
Spleat is a simple and convenient application that will help you calculate the total bill and specifically your part based on the number of people, tax and tip.
Discussion
Igor Mokritskyi
Maker
One of my first experiences in creating an application. I invented it when we sat with friends in a cafe and could not quickly split the bill.
Youssef Selkani
This looks like a calculator
