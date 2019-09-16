Log InSign up
Splash Search

Advanced search for Unsplash

#5 Product of the DayToday
Filter Unsplash image search results by orientation (landscape / portrait) and luminance (dark / light). More coming!
Alex Sideris
Hello Hunters! Building this product was a last minute decision While building Remote Junior Club (https://www.producthunt.com/post...), I wanted to find a nice background image for the website I went to Unsplash as I normally do, but took forever to find what I wanted, a dark, landscape image I searched for a tool or for an advanced search feature that could filter results but found nothing I launched Remote Junior Club yesterday but didn't even get on the front page, so I decided to spend all my free time yesterday building this I documented EVERYTHING while building it in this Twitter thread (https://twitter.com/alexsideris_...) Hope you like it! Let me know what you think! Much love, Alex
