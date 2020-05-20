Discussion
Hi Product Hunt! Splash for Roblox is the latest product from Popgun. Popgun is the most advanced AI company in music. We have developed AI that can sing, play instruments, compose and produce music. Check out the evolution of our technology. AI Evolution https://youtu.be/Pm1SEO9TZfw AI Singing https://youtu.be/BSRbsz2sGMI We believe the most valuable application of AI in music will be to make music creation easier for everyone. We have released several products designed to help people of all music abilities make better music. Splash for Roblox - Virtual DJ https://www.roblox.com/games/493... Splash Mobile - Music & Beat Maker https://splash.popgun.ai Splash Pro - AI Composition Plugin https://splashpro.popgun.ai Gloss - AI Mastering https://www.glossaudio.com We would love your feedback on Splash for Roblox. I am available to answer any questions. Kind regards, Stephen Phillips Popgun CEO https://popgun.ai
I helped the team test & QA Splash for Roblox. Had so much fun testing it; and is definitely for all ages!
It's been amazing watching the splash club experience come together in roblox. Hats off to @huntedguy, @lexandstuff and the rest of the splash roblox team!
Had lots of fun participating during the test session! Really cool way to hang out with friends