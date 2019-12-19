  1. Home
Making music is hard, Splash makes it fun!

Splash is a new music app that lets everyone make music that sounds amazing. Splash features a growing library of free sound packs including Hip-Hop, Pop, Electronic, R&B, Gamer and more. Our sounds are designed by professional producers using cutting-edge AI.
What's the real end-game for AI music? Popgun's CEO has ideas..."What's the end-game for this? There isn't this place in the world where teenagers come together to make music for each other. That place does not exist, and that's nuts! That thing needs to exist, and it will exist. And getting the AI working is the price of admission to build that thing..."
AI-music startup Popgun launches consumer music-making app SplashOur recent interview with Stephen Phillips, CEO of AI-music startup Popgun, outlined his belief that an app for teenagers to make AI-powered music might be the ultimate 'end-game' for this technology. Now his company has launched... a music-making app for teenagers!
Matt Sandler
Hunter
So fun working with Stephen, Adam, and the Popgun team on Splash. When we met through Techstars Music, we all agreed – making music is hard, but there were opportunities for AI to become a creative partner in the song-making process... Now comes Splash. A fun app to instantly jam with beats, bass-lines, melodies, vocals, and FX loops together...all to create your own songs in minutes. Pretty incredible ;) Excited to hear what folks make!
