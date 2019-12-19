Discussion
Matt Sandler
Hunter
So fun working with Stephen, Adam, and the Popgun team on Splash. When we met through Techstars Music, we all agreed – making music is hard, but there were opportunities for AI to become a creative partner in the song-making process... Now comes Splash. A fun app to instantly jam with beats, bass-lines, melodies, vocals, and FX loops together...all to create your own songs in minutes. Pretty incredible ;) Excited to hear what folks make!
