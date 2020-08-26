discussion
Would you recommend this product?
6 Reviews
Jamie Pabst
MakerFounder: Spiritune. Music: enthusiast.
Hey Product Hunt, I’m Jamie the founder of Spiritune. For years, I struggled with a high stress job in NYC, and finding simple ways to cope with anxiety was tough. I turned to music as my best coping mechanism. I became so curious about my therapeutic approach to music that I started DJing and remixing tracks because a lot of music didn’t feel quite “in tune” with how I wanted to feel. As I started sharing my music and building music health experiences, I also started meeting with neuroscientists and music therapists to better understand the scientific underpinnings of helping people feel better with audio. I decided to build a team of music therapists and neuroscientists from leading institutions like Stanford and NYU that could help me build an evidence-based approach to music and health. Our work formed the knowledge base and design of Spiritune, an iOS app that has helped 90% of our users achieve their emotional goals. Here’s how it works: - Choose how you’re feeling now (for example, anxious) - Choose how you want to feel (for example, calm) - Select the category of what you’re doing (for example, work) - Within seconds, you’ll be listening to custom audio designed to help you make that emotional transition I’ll be here all day to answer any questions, and welcome your feedback :)
Upvote (3)Share
I tend to have trouble falling asleep. I normally get a bit anxious before finally settling down. How can Spiritune help me fall asleep and stay asleep?
@hayleydorling Absolutely, that's a common problem unfortunately for many of us, particularly right now. Our newest custom category is dedicated to sleep and helping our users get to sleep easier and faster. Our musical compositions are precisely adapted to meet each listener in their current waking state (for example anxious) and transition them gently into a sleep state and keep them there. You should feel the shift pretty quickly (usually within 3-5 min). You can set the sleep timer as well if you like to keep tabs on how long you're listening. Try it out when you hit the pillow tonight, and I hope it helps calm your nerves and get you to sleep!
Upvote (2)Share
Can you share more about the science behind this? And how it’s different/more effective than music I might find on my own?
@aaron_cohn Thanks for reaching out, I'd be happy to share more! The science behind music as medicine dates back to the 1950's and 1960's, when psychiatrists, psychologists, and musicians began developing a field known as music therapy (today, music therapists are licensed and often on staff at medical schools and hospitals). What makes Spiritune different is that it's the first digital application to incorporate these clinically-validated, evidence-based principles of music therapy that have proven effective in managing stress, improving performance, and helping people deal with difficult emotions. As a result, Spiritune's app and music are designed to help you transition away from specific feelings - like anger, lethargy, or sadness - to positive ones, much like you would experience in a session with a music therapist (it’s called the iso principle). In addition, Spiritune incorporates cutting-edge principles of neuroscience in its workflow mode to help you stay focused for significantly longer periods of time. Together, our unique approach combining principles of music therapy and neuroscience has led to 90% of beta users sharing that Spiritune helped them achieve their desired emotional transition.
Spiritune has been an invaluable tool over the past several months to help me find my groove and stay centered. Big big fan!!!
@acphenderson Thank you so much, Alessandra! I'm so thrilled you have found Spiritune to be valuable, particularly in these high anxiety times. Appreciate your support and enthusiasm, and we value your feedback.
UpvoteShare
I've been using this product for months and truly love it. I have trouble winding down at bedtime and it really helps. It is much more effective for my whole family that any of the lullaby or relax channels. For me, music can be distracting. Something about Spiritunes just seems to go right into my nervous system. When I play it out loud, it calms my husband, and even my dog. I am so addicted to using it for calming that I forget to try for energizing, which is on my list. Especially during the Pandemic, the ability to choose to be calm is magical.
@ronna_lichtenberg I'm so happy to hear Spiritune has been so helpful to you and your family! Because of our science-first approach to music design, our music should indeed help you more reliably and effectively reach your emotional goals than regular music playlists, so I'm so happy to hear that is the case for you and your family. We will continue to roll out new features to be even more helpful to you, so stay tuned!
UpvoteShare