Spiritual Bro
Spell check for your spirit 🙏
#4 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Brian Swichkow
Maker
👋 Product Hunt! Brian Swichkow here. In a time of personal transition, a friend and advisor made me aware of where my language undermined my intentions. Over time, I became frustrated with the pace at which I was able to change, or release, these stories; the frames that no longer served me. In an email newsletter to friends, I shared my frustrations and playfully declared an intention to create a "spell check for your spirit." One recipient of that email was @johnzdanowski, the former CFO of Second Life and General Assembly, he matched my energy and said, "I'll fund that." At the time, I had a sticky note on my bathroom mirror that said "I am attracting the perfect partners into my life" and John had a daily mantra of "I am reinventing venture finance to accelerate humanity's transition to the next stage of consciousness." We manifested each other. Spiritual Bro began as, and continues to be, a co-creative adventure; a space for play and mutual elevation. In conversations at our gatherings, we have joyously been present for friends of resonance as they retract verbal "I'm trying to" statements and replace them with "I'm doing" or "I'm making space for". Often, this happens when they are merely aware Spirit Check exists. The extension was born in jest, when the truth of the message couldn't be fully accepted, and has since manifested moments of magic that escape the bondage of words. What we might have previously called "crazy coincidence" seems to happen more frequently every day. Spirit Check is an enlightenment experiment, a play thing, a cosmic joke. We've had a blast building it and are excited to share it. As Alan Watts said, "the Universe is a magical illusion and a fabulous game." Thanks for hunting us @sethlouey 🙌 P.S. Use the code 'PHLOVE' on spiritualbro.com/community and get free forever access to our 'Little Bro' slack community where we co-create Spirit Check and support one anothers' elevation.
UpvoteShare