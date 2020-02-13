Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Zachary Denham
Maker
Hello! Stoked to be launching this project on PH!! Some details on spinneret: - It works by recording & saving DOM events as you interact with web pages in the browser - Each track has an API endpoint you can invoke to re-run the track programmatically - Tracks spin up a headless browser and recreate saved events with dynamic inputs This is the first version of the app and is pretty simplistic, future releases will include: - Automatic IP proxying - AI-powered site-change resistance - Chrome extension?
Upvote (2)Share
this looks great.
UpvoteShare
Super interesting project. What do you think for you, would be the most interesting way people could use this?
UpvoteShare