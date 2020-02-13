  1. Home
Spinneret

Record and Automate Anything on the Web

Spinneret makes it super easy to record new web workflows or "tracks," then re-run them either locally or in the cloud.
Programmatically do stuff on the web (click buttons, fill out forms, extract formatted text from pages) via your track's API endpoint.
Hello! Stoked to be launching this project on PH!! Some details on spinneret: - It works by recording & saving DOM events as you interact with web pages in the browser - Each track has an API endpoint you can invoke to re-run the track programmatically - Tracks spin up a headless browser and recreate saved events with dynamic inputs This is the first version of the app and is pretty simplistic, future releases will include: - Automatic IP proxying - AI-powered site-change resistance - Chrome extension?
this looks great.
Super interesting project. What do you think for you, would be the most interesting way people could use this?
