Hop Email is now Spike. And, the app you love is now on ALL devices: Mobile & Desktop
Spike upgrades the way you work, saving you and your team time, sanity, and a lot of headache. Cutting the distractions of old-fashioned inboxes, Spike gives you the cleanest, fastest productivity tool, all from within your inbox.
Amrith ShanbhagHunterHiring@amrith · Community at Product Hunt & Feathrd
Hop Email is now Spike and is available on all devices now! 💌 @pilosof @guygamzu can you talk a bit more about why the rebrand and what it signifies? 🙌
Lyondhur@lyondhur · T&R Project Manager at Weta Digital
Still no access to full IMAP folders, no full synch.. still not a standard email client. Hop/Spike should be advertised as a nothing but a messenger. Solely.
Sam Jacobson@hakosam
Fantastic.
