Spiel is an app so today’s fast-paced professionals can easily share their knowledge “on-the-go.” Professionals and thought leaders that are time limited can give video replies to questions directed to them in particular, or to a category in general.
Alex All InMaker@alex_knows · Co-Founder and CEO
We strongly believe that people love helping people, and we’re passionate about facilitating that belief.
Don KaderMaker@donkad13
We feel Spiel is a great way to “give back” and help those who plan to take a similar path like the one’s we’ve taken, and as the platform grows with the help of our users, we’ll have willing mentors for all experience levels, in practically any industry or field imaginable.
Daniel Gonzalez@dannyg8884 · Marketing Professional
Simple, fun, and easy to use. Perfect for people who don’t care to hear a 20 min lecture and would rather ask specific questions to get specific answers from persons qualified to answer. I love this app, I will use it regularly and I can encourage anyone to use.
