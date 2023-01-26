Products
SpicyHR
Ranked #20 for today
SpicyHR
A powerful and lightweight hiring platform
Powerful. Lightweight. Intuitive. SpicyHR is a hiring platform for busy people who want to hire effectively without being overwhelmed.
Launched in
Hiring
,
Productivity
,
SaaS
+2 by
SpicyHR
About this launch
SpicyHR
ANOTHER hiring platform?! YA, hiring has NEVER been hotter😉
SpicyHR by
SpicyHR
was hunted by
Ali Mir
in
Hiring
,
Productivity
,
SaaS
. Made by
Ali Mir
and
Meisam Movassat
. Featured on January 27th, 2023.
SpicyHR
is not rated yet. This is SpicyHR's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#226
