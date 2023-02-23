Products
Home
→
Product
→
SphereOne
Ranked #12 for today
SphereOne
Crypto payments across any chain with any token in 1-click.
Visit
Upvote 9
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
SphereOne is a cross-chain crypto payment platform that allows you to securely pay your family and friends or favorite Web2/Web3 merchants all from your mobile device. Made so simple that anyone can use it (even your grandmother).
Launched in
Fintech
,
Payments
,
Crypto
+3 by
SphereOne
monday.com for finance
Ad
Manage your finance teams better with monday.com
About this launch
SphereOne
1-click checkout for Web3
1
review
10
followers
Follow for updates
SphereOne by
SphereOne
was hunted by
Tristan Pollock
in
Fintech
,
Payments
,
Crypto
. Made by
John Manos
,
Tincho Mondino
,
Alejandro Hernández
,
Juan Bevilacqua
,
Santino Fajardo
,
David Yang
,
Felipe Guitelman
,
Juan Ignacio Bocchi
,
Constanza Oriana
,
Diego Cerda
,
Matias Ballesta
,
Juan Suarez
,
Ryan McNutt
,
Will Tebbe
,
Matías Zapata
,
Santiago Seisdedos
,
Christopher Ries
and
Andre Lapaine
. Featured on March 23rd, 2023.
SphereOne
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is SphereOne's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
7
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#220
