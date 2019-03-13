Have you ever presented work on a screen or projector that completely blows out highlights or nice details of what you're presenting?
Spf is a tiny, open source, Mac app that enables you to display a dark overlay on your screen so highlights actually show up!
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Tanner ChristensenMaker@tannerc · Product designer @Lyft.
This might come in handy. Features: - Set a dark overlay on your screen or external monitor Boom! Easy as that. We had a similar tool when I worked at Facebook and ever since I left the company I've been wanting something similar. But it's such a simple concept I figured why not make it lightweight and open source?
Upvote (1)Share·
vandy meares@vandys · Product Designer
@tannerc Thank you so much. Been waiting for a tool like this. Hoping this will work on some not so good external monitors as well
Upvote Share·