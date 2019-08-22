Discussion
Ashutosh
Hi everyone, Ashu, co-founder of Spext, here. The goal is to create something that works like a doc but is a powerful podcast editor - delete “ums”, “uhhs” mix in intro music, add background music and splice in ads - all WITHOUT looking at waveforms. here is a step by step video Spext now let you create high quality engaging audio content. It has a powerful music library with thousands of tracks you can use and best of all, it works completely on the browser 🙂 Getting this to work on the browser was especially tricky, so excited to hear your thoughts. Use the code PH100 to get “Producer Plan” free for 6 months ($115 Value). Happy to answer any questions
