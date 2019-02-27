Spend Together is an app dedicated to split bills in a group of friends painlessly. It’s suitable for trips with friends, roommates or any other IOUs. Get rid off paper bills and spend more time on things that matter, rather than arguing about who owes whom.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Kirill KuzykMaker@kirill_kuzyk · Developer of Evo Explores and .projekt
Hello hunters! Yesterday we released an app we were working on the whole year. It helps to split bills in a group of people. It’s best suited for travelers, roommates or any other debt management. We know there are a lot of similar apps, but none of them fully suited our needs. So we decided to create Spend Together. Sounds ambitious, right? And it is! :) Here are problems we were facing in other apps and addressed in Spend Together: - Mandatory registration. I hate when some no-name app asks me to log in or to create an account. This is not only inconvenient, but often impossible when you’re traveling abroad - you just don’t have an internet connection. We addressed this issue and pushed it to the limit: Spend Together NEVER asks for registration or any personal information. In the light of recent GDPR hype we think this is a proper way to handle privacy. - Offline. Offline. Offline. Offline was our mantra from the beginning. Once again, you don’t necessarily have an internet connection when you’re abroad. The app requires internet connection only if you want to manage expenses together with your friends. But what I can tell from my own experience, there is always one “accountant” in a group of friends who’s responsible for inputting all expenses. - Currency exchange rates. In the foreign country it’s often hard to tell the real price of something because you’re not used to local prices. Spend Together solves this problem: you can always tell the exact cost in your native currency. Moreover, you can spend in several currencies and settle debts in any convenient one (we struggled with this in Splitwise). - Know the cost of a trip. While sharing expenses with others, it’s hard to tell how much money was spent specifically on you in a group. Yes, you can count your money in the end of a trip after all debts are settled, but with Spend Together you can see a detailed statistics of expenses anytime. Quite handy if you keen on planning your budget wisely. I’ve tested Spend Together myself in three trips already. Each trip gave us many insights and helped us to improve the app. But it’s still not feature complete, and here is our roadmap: - Shared wallets, so two people in a couple don’t have to settle debts with each other. - Custom expense categories. - Notifications when someone in a group adds an expense. - Integration with payment systems, but this is a huuuge maybe. We want our app to be country independent. So we need to come up with some way to implement it for all countries at once. And I don’t know such way right now. Currently the app costs $1.99, but we’re planning to turn it into subscription based in nearest future. But don’t fear, all buyers will get an eternal Premium version of the app. I hope Spend Together will be as useful for you as it is for me and my friends! :)
