Jordan Morgan
Hey there Product Hunt, long time member - first time launching 🚀! Spend Stack is a way to make a list of stuff, say a grocery list, but keep an accurate, to-the-penny running total of it. Several years in the making, it initially started because my wife and I budget in all cash, and we needed answers to things like this: How much would apples be at $1.25 per pound at .75 pounds, with a 20% discount and 7.5% local sales tax? You can use it for all sorts of things beyond the obvious grocery list though - Christmas lists, birthday lists, budgeting an upcoming vacation, "envelope" budgets and more. Some features I'm excited about: - The most accurate pricing system on iOS - Tags, create your own to categorize items - iCloud syncing and sharing, collaborate on your lists with anyone - Universal app, so enjoy it on iPhone and iPad It's also built to leverage iOS and apply Apple's design guidelines: - Full dynamic type and accessibility support - 3D Touch - Drag and drop - Keyboard support, multitasking and more I'm hungry for any feedback or questions, and thanks for taking some time out of your day to read a bit about Spend Stack ❤️!
