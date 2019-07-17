Log In
Spend Stack

Collaborative running total lists built on iCloud.

Spend Stack is a list app built on iCloud that keeps a to-the-penny running total of its item's costs. You can share and collaborate on them with anyone.
New App Spend Stack Helps You Make Smarter Lists - The Mac ObserverAvailable for pre-order and set to be released on July 18, Spend Stack is a list app that can keep a to-the-penny running total. It syncs to all of your devices and you can share and collaborate on them with anyone. Just add items to your list, and how much they cost (if you want!).
Spend Stack - Beautifully Crafted - 🐘💵I love every­thing about Spend Stack... espe­cial­ly the back­sto­ry. If I ever do build my Elephant's Paycheck app, I fan­ta­size that I'd have a sim­i­lar sto­ry and approach. Spend Stack is an app you can use with fam­i­ly mem­bers to track lists of things where you care about the total cost - a shop­ping list, a bud­get for a birth­day par­ty, or the exe­cu­tion of chores towards a sav­ings goal.
Introducing Spend StackThe Indie Dev Diaries Presents... Written by Jordan Morgan * Jul 15th, 2019 Every app has a story. You've heard this before, right? Apple pushes it in their messaging, the press lets you know you should tell yours and general marketing revolves around it.
Discussion
Hey there Product Hunt, long time member - first time launching 🚀! Spend Stack is a way to make a list of stuff, say a grocery list, but keep an accurate, to-the-penny running total of it. Several years in the making, it initially started because my wife and I budget in all cash, and we needed answers to things like this: How much would apples be at $1.25 per pound at .75 pounds, with a 20% discount and 7.5% local sales tax? You can use it for all sorts of things beyond the obvious grocery list though - Christmas lists, birthday lists, budgeting an upcoming vacation, "envelope" budgets and more. Some features I'm excited about: - The most accurate pricing system on iOS - Tags, create your own to categorize items - iCloud syncing and sharing, collaborate on your lists with anyone - Universal app, so enjoy it on iPhone and iPad It's also built to leverage iOS and apply Apple's design guidelines: - Full dynamic type and accessibility support - 3D Touch - Drag and drop - Keyboard support, multitasking and more I'm hungry for any feedback or questions, and thanks for taking some time out of your day to read a bit about Spend Stack ❤️!
