Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Spend Elon Musk Money
Spend Elon Musk Money
Experience the thrill of spending Elon's massive fortune
Visit
Upvote 30
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Experience the thrill of spending Elon Musk's fortune! Play this interactive money simulator and see how you'd spend billions. The ultimate 'Spend Elon Musk Money' game!
Launched in
Free Games
Education
Games
by
Spend Elon Musk Money
About this launch
Spend Elon Musk Money
Experience the thrill of spending Elon's massive fortune!
0
reviews
31
followers
Follow for updates
Spend Elon Musk Money by
Spend Elon Musk Money
was hunted by
Hiren Thakkar
in
Free Games
,
Education
,
Games
. Made by
Hiren Thakkar
. Featured on October 22nd, 2024.
Spend Elon Musk Money
is not rated yet. This is Spend Elon Musk Money's first launch.
Upvotes
30
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report