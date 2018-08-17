Spend Bill Gates' Money
Find out what and all you can buy with Bill's money 🤑
#5 Product of the DayAugust 18, 2018
Spend Bill Gates' Money is a web-app that lets you calculate all the different sorts of items you can buy & sell using Bill Gates' money.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
Pregenun@pregenun · Wannabe desinger | I ❤ feedback.
This idea is great! Back in the days when I was bored I looked at webshops like apple.com and added products to my shopping bag to look how much it would cost, but this looks much more fun 🙌
Arin Toker@arintoker · Hacker | Maker | Breaker | Fixer
Why not Jeff Bezos ;)
Adith Victor@adithvictor · Ideas <-> Products
Really cool, Neal!
Neal AgarwalMaker@nealagarwal
@adithvictor Thanks Adith!
Daniel Bink@daniel_dnbmedia · CEO, DNB Media
So simple but so satisfying to use :) Nice work!
Neal AgarwalMaker@nealagarwal
@daniel_dnbmedia Thanks Daniel :)
