SPELLL
Spelling & grammar checker for Figma.
#4 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Tekeste Kidanu
Maker
Hi everyone 👋 Last year today my project Cleanmock became #1 product of the day and later on it ended up being the #1 product for the month. Today I am back to repeat that success 😛with another project called SPELLL. 🖌SPELLL is a Figma plugin that helps you check your designs for spelling and grammar mistaks easily. Spelling mistakes are very common among designers and that is why it is already being used by 1700+ designers from top companies such as Microsoft, Github & Reddit. To celebrate launch day I have decided to reduce the price by 50% but if you would like to try it first I also have included a generous free tier. What are you waiting for? It is time to ask your manager to buy it for you :)
Upvote (1)Share
I really like the idea, but limiting licenses to a devices seems really off, especially since Figma is a cloud tool.
UpvoteShare
Maker
@mento_coach Thanks for the feedback. I have updated it to be per user instead.
UpvoteShare