Home
Product
Spellar for iOS
This is the latest launch from Spellar AI
See 3 previous launches
Spellar for iOS
AI Conversation companion and note taker in your pocket
Spellar AI - Bot-free, native macOS & iOS meeting assistant, supporting 100+ languages with seamless export to Notion, Google Docs, Linear, Jira & Confluence
Free Options
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Meetings
•
Notion
Spellar AI
Realtime Context Aware AI Meeting Assistant
4.95 out of 5.0
Spellar for iOS by
was hunted by
Zinovii Zubko
in
Productivity
Meetings
Notion
. Made by
Artem Konovalov 💎
Serhii Karas
Iryna Filatova
konstiantyn danylov
Danyil Pichkovskyi
. Featured on January 20th, 2025.
Spellar AI
is rated
5/5 ★
by 41 users. It first launched on August 29th, 2023.