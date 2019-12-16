Home
Spei.me
Spei.me
Your link to create subscriptions and charges with Stripe.
Payment
Developer Tools
Transactions are made directly from your Stripe account, you have absolute control of your customers, charges and subscriptions.
.
🎉 No extra fee on transactions for the first 100 early users.
13 minutes ago
Benn Sandoval
You can try
https://spei.me
with Stripe test mode, leave a message...
