Hi Product Hunt!! We made Speek because we wanted a way to quickly and easily share voice recordings. Everything else we came across either required uploading audio or registration and verification; we didn’t want any of that. Here’s highlights of our favorite features: - Embeds into Twitter with title of your choosing. - No registration or verification. Anything goes. - IFrame embed available for websites so visitors can hear voice notes. - Can share on forums, image boards, and anywhere else audio is unconventional. - Can paste Speek links in messengers without having to store files locally.
