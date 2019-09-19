Log InSign up
Speek

Record and share voice notes on the fly

Speek lets you record and share voice notes, memos, and responses without an account. Links embed directly to Twitter, making it easy to share voice Tweets, and Speek links can also be shared on forums and embeds on websites and blogs.
Edward Sturm
Maker
Hi Product Hunt!! We made Speek because we wanted a way to quickly and easily share voice recordings. Everything else we came across either required uploading audio or registration and verification; we didn’t want any of that. Here’s highlights of our favorite features: - Embeds into Twitter with title of your choosing. - No registration or verification. Anything goes. - IFrame embed available for websites so visitors can hear voice notes. - Can share on forums, image boards, and anywhere else audio is unconventional. - Can paste Speek links in messengers without having to store files locally.
