Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Zafer Arıcan
Maker
Hi Product Hunt, I am the developer of SpeedDial for MacOS. If you are making frequent phone and FaceTime calls or sending WhatsApp and iMessages to your favorite contacts, reaching to your phone every time is an important cause for distraction and losing time. (Often grabbing your phone may lead to checking other social media and apps) SpeedDial moves all this calling and messaging to your Mac by an always available menubar app so you can continue your work on your computer. With SpeedDial you can start: ✔ Phone Calls ✔ FaceTime Audio ✔ FaceTime Video ✔ iMessage / SMS ✔ WhatsApp to your favorite contacts with one click and to any of your contacts with a simple search from SpeedDial. I hope you enjoy using it as much as I do. I am really looking forward to your feedback. I'll be here to answer questions.
UpvoteShare