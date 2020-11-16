Speedboat Figma plugin

discussion
Patrik Holčák
MakerCo-creator of Craft, Avocode and CSS Hat
👋 folks, I’m excited to introduce Speedboat, a Figma plugin that aims to help both designers and developers get quickly what they need from the design they’re currently working on. It parses your Tailwind configuration and builds a UI from it, allowing you to pick sizes, fills, shadows and much more. After you handoff your design to a developer, they can simply copy the configuration and start working on the design right away. No more colour palette artboards and no more manual trial/error class name hunting thanks to the "Copy class names" button, which translates the matched layer properties to html classes. This also works if the plugin wasn’t used in the design process! Although the plugin is paid, I still wanted to offer some free functionality and decided on making the configuration panel available for free, so you can still get the Tailwind config and match class names manually. Let me know if you try it or have any suggestions, cheers! PS: Sketch version coming soon 🤫
