Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Paul Maloney
Maker
During lockdown I've had a little more time to finish up this product. It was born due to the fact I used to use a browser plugin to customise my speed dial/start page, the plugin was pretty good but missed a few options. Then it was abandoned and I was left without a fluid and customisable option. Speed Cards was born! Looking forward to feedback from the PH users and hoping to make improvements based off your feedback :D
UpvoteShare