Ales Blatnik
Maker
I joined Speech Blubs team about a year ago and since then I've seen countless of life-changing success stories, great reviews and happy parents and kids. This app really deserves a chance to get on the smartphones and tablets of concerned parents, because it really does work. Children are going from non-verbal to verbal, sounds are being triggered by children who could not make any sounds before. Kids are learning to count, recognise shapes and some of them go from tens to hundreds of words in a matter of days. All while practicing in a stimulating educational environment. For all you science geeks out there (including me) we are also using a scientifically proven method called video-modelling, which is helping children recognise mouth movements, successfully mimic other kids in our app and learn hundreds of words. You could say that Speech Blubs is giving a voice to kids! Oh, why are we on Product Hunt 2 years after launch? We are just looking for ways to get our app out there :)
