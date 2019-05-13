SPEDN by Flexa

Spend the Gemini dollar at select retailers on the Flexa network with the SPEDN app.
Flexa will let you pay at Whole Foods using your bitcoinA new payment network called Flexa is launching today that'll let you spend cryptocurrencies in physical stores. The technology currently supports bitcoin, ether, bitcoin cash, and the gemini dollar, and it'll work at retailers including GameStop, Nordstrom, Whole Foods, Caribou Coffee, Jamba Juice, and Crate and Barrel.
Starbucks, Nordstrom And Whole Foods Now Accept Bitcoin, Just Don't Ask ThemIt is a freakishly hot May afternoon when Cameron Winklevoss decides to quench his thirst with a tall cold-brewed coffee from Starbucks, and "just a little bit of cream, to round it off," as he says. The temperature has shot up 20 degrees since the day before and is 20 degrees hotter than it will be the day after too.
BoramHunter@bkim9324 · Product Designer
While I'm working on my first DApp, I saw the news this morning that Winklevoss brothers paid for coffee at Starbucks using crypto by using this app. According to the Verge - you pay for your items using Flexa’s app, Spedn, which generates a QR code that you scan at the checkout register. The merchant receives immediate payment in dollars, and the equivalent amount of cryptocurrency is debited from your cryptocurrency wallet in the Spedn app.
