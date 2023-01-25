Products
Spectro Cloud Palette

Spectro Cloud Palette

The Kubernetes management platform for production, at scale

Free Options
Spectro Cloud enables organizations to manage Kubernetes in production, at scale. Our Palette management platform gives effortless control of the full Kubernetes lifecycle, across clouds, data centers, bare metal and edge environments.
Launched in SaaS, Software Engineering, Tech
Spectro Cloud Palette
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We know that not everyone uses Kubernetes, or uses it in production, at scale. If you do, how are you managing your clusters today? And what would be the killer feature that would make you jump on Palette?"

The makers of Spectro Cloud Palette
About this launch
was hunted by
Ant Newman
in SaaS, Software Engineering, Tech. Made by
Ant Newman
. Featured on January 25th, 2023.
Day rank
#39
Week rank
#153