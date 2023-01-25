Spectro Cloud Palette

The Kubernetes management platform for production, at scale
Free Options
Spectro Cloud enables organizations to manage Kubernetes in production, at scale. Our Palette management platform gives effortless control of the full Kubernetes lifecycle, across clouds, data centers, bare metal and edge environments.
"We know that not everyone uses Kubernetes, or uses it in production, at scale. If you do, how are you managing your clusters today? And what would be the killer feature that would make you jump on Palette?"