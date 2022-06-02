Products
SpectaQL
SpectaQL
Auto-generate documentation for your GraphQL API
SpectaQL is an open-source static documentation generator for your GraphQL API. Give SpectaQL your GraphQL endpoint or schema file and it will generate HTML and CSS for a static, single-page site. Designed to be themeable and extremely customizable.
Launched in
API
,
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
+1 by
SpectaQL
About this launch
SpectaQL by
SpectaQL
was hunted by
Ben Ogle
in
API
,
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Ben Ogle
,
Mang-Git Ng
,
Sophie Benjamin
,
Carrie Curtin
and
newhouse
. Featured on June 3rd, 2022.
SpectaQL
is not rated yet. This is SpectaQL's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#21
Weekly rank
#48
