Marie Claire LeBlanc Flanagan
Maker
Hello! We've all had an extraordinary amount of online meetings lately. 😱 Online meetings are challenging. We inherit the problems of meetings (people are distracted, it’s boring, Gary talks too much) and now we have new problems (awkward pauses, getting distracted by Product Hunt, people missing social cues). So let's reconsider meetings: In what ways are meetings broken? How could they be better? What new possibilities can we imagine? 🐣 ~Special Guest!~ We built an experimental marketplace for strange and wonderful video-conferencing guests. 🌈 You can hire these guests to come to your meeting and solve specific problems for you: someone to end the meeting ⏳on time, someone to blather through awkward 😶 silences, someone to hype 💪your ideas, someone to make 🎨 art or 🎶music. Like TaskRabbit for video-meetings if it was collectively run by the people doing the work. ✌️💪✊ We welcome special requests and questions. Reach out! 😊
