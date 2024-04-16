Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
This is the latest launch from SpeakLine
See SpeakLine’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
SpeakLine 5
SpeakLine 5
Your text-to-speech companion for macOS, iOS and visionOS
Visit
Upvote 17
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
SpeakLine turns your text into spoken words – simply type, choose a voice, and let your device read it aloud. Revel in the joy of funny voices or immerse yourself in texts spoken in native languages.
Launched in
Apple
Audio
Apple Vision Pro
by
SpeakLine
Sigma - See the Next Generation of Analytics
Ad
AI, Data Apps, Python - Attend the launch!
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
SpeakLine
Text-to-Speech for Mac, iPhone, iPad and Vision Pro
0
reviews
18
followers
Follow for updates
SpeakLine 5 by
SpeakLine
was hunted by
Alexander Käßner
in
Apple
,
Audio
,
Apple Vision Pro
. Made by
Alexander Käßner
. Featured on April 18th, 2024.
SpeakLine
is not rated yet. It first launched on June 24th, 2021.
Upvotes
17
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report