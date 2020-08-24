Speakeasy
Thank you @kevin for the feature! Hey Product Hunt, I'm Elizabeth Slavitt, the founder of Speakeasy. We're so excited to share Speakeasy with the Product Hunt community today. Speakeasy offers interactive, online talks and workshops led by top professors, authors, and performers. Our vision is to bring the vibrancy of a university campus to you, wherever you happen to be. When I was a kid, I remember adults saying “college will be the best four years of your life.” That sentiment always felt odd to me: if college were the best four years of my life, what did that say about everything that would follow? But the truth is, there is something magical about bringing together brilliant experts who love teaching with eager, curious students who want to learn. It’s no wonder that so many adults who are fortunate enough to have gone to college look back on those days with such nostalgia. But who made up the rule that you can only access the vibrancy of a college campus if you’re a lucky 18-22 year old? Why can’t we access joyful, social learning throughout our lives, whoever or wherever we happen to be? That’s what we’re building at Speakeasy, and we’d love for you to join us. Use promo code PRODUCTHUNT to book your first event on Speakeasy today. Just like a university, we offer seminars and lectures on a range of topics, from cerebral to timely to quirky ;) Here are a few of our upcoming events: Hate Speech and the First Amendment: A Four-Session Seminar for Concerned Citizens: https://tinyurl.com/y3unachh Distant But Not Alone: A Quarantine Connector: https://tinyurl.com/yxznzqbg Seeking Justice for All: Race and the Criminal Justice System: https://tinyurl.com/y6lc84fe Where Jeff Bezos's Great-Granddaughter Will Go On Her Honeymoon: Top Tourist Sights of the Solar System: https://tinyurl.com/y5z78gxq Regardless of the topic, we’re all about building communities of lifelong learners and connecting them with brilliant experts who love to teach. Our speakers are professors who won the top teaching award at their universities, authors who wrote acclaimed books, and performers who love creating experiences that are interactive and social. I feel incredibly fortunate to be building Speakeasy, especially during these tough times when many of us are seeking meaningful experiences and deeper connections with others. We’d love to get your feedback, suggestions, and ideas, so please feel free to email me at eslavitt@speakeasy.com or comment below. We can’t wait to learn with you! Stay curious, Elizabeth
