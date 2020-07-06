Speakease Reader

Discussion
Brian Levine
Maker
Hi everyone 👋 Most online shoppers spend more time looking at product photos and reviews than reading the actual product description. Speakease was created to solve this problem by reading out loud to shoppers while they browse the page. Merchants spend time creating product descriptions to educate the customer and help them to determine if the product is right for them. I hope Speakease will help to share this information and create a happier shopping experience for everyone. Feel free to ask any questions, and thank you!
