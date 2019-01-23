Spdr is the Swiss Army knife of reading apps. Reading 10,000 words per day is just as important as taking 10,000 steps, and Spdr makes that possible. Try Spdr for free to see if it works for you. Upgrade to Spdr Pro for a low one-time fee. Import ebooks, PDFs, & docs. Open from Apple News, Notes & browsers. No subscription. No signup. No hassle.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
What's new in this update?
Steven RueterMaker@rueter · Developer
@aaronoleary thanks for your question. Spdr 2.0 introduces a ton of new features and functionality that make the app more useful and versatile, no matter what you want to read. First, there are the app extensions, which allow to you open Spdr from Apple News, websites, PDFs, Word docs, ebooks, Notes, and more. You can read right away, or save any text from the extensions to read later in the main app. Just like the extensions, you can also import the above-mentioned file types from the in-app file browser. Spdr is now available on Apple Watch, making not just speed reading but reading in general on Apple Watch easier than ever before. Open Spdr on Apple Watch, select one of your saved pieces of text, adjust the word-per-minute rate with the Digital Crown, and get to it. I find this works well in any situation where you don't want to take out your phone, like commuting on the 38 bus in the morning through SF. Are you reading a physical book? No problem. Take pictures and string together the text of an entire book and read it in Spdr using the text recognition camera. Then, there is Spdr Learn. The aim is to make Spdr as inclusive as possible, and that includes for anyone learning to read or with reading difficulties. Spdr Learn allows you to reduce the word rate to 25, 50, and 75 words-per-minute with optional voice assist. Finally, there are some minor improvements, like a new alignment mode that centers the word to the center-most character, text highlighting and follow-along, and more goodies. I really wanted to make an app that anyone would find useful in their daily lives. I realize that since Spdr 1.0, and even before, there have been apps that use this or similar techniques, but none that provided the UI/UX and thorough feature set that I needed. For someone that always says I'm going to read more, I really wanted to do something about it. My main constraint is time, and I just don't feel like any of the other apps, like the ones where you have to subscribe or the ones that give you a 15-minute summary, are for me. I want Spdr to be as useful to a reader as a Swiss Army knife is to a hiker. The app is always improving. I'm actually working on an update right now. I'm always open to feedback, so if you or anyone finds something that is missing or could be improved upon, please let me know. Thanks for having Spdr on Product Hunt again, I really appreciate it.
Colin WinhallPro@colinwinhall · Problem solver. nocode.zone.
I get that it's faster to read using this method but somehow to me it ends up sounding like a robotic inner monologue while I'm reading it. Maybe it's just practice but the flow of reading is lost to me.
