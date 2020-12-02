SpatialChat 2.0
Almas Abulkhairov
MakerCo-founder & CEO at SpatialChat
Hi everyone! I’m Almas, co-founder and CEO at SpatialChat. Around 7 months ago we introduced ourselves on ProductHunt and it really opened our eyes about how people around the world can use SpatialChat. So far, SpatialChat has become popular for: - Networking events during online conferences - Poster sessions - Online classes in universities - Virtual town hall meetings for remote teams - Community meetups. Now, our team is thrilled to launch SpatialChat 2.0, which includes: - A huge improvement in scalability & reliability, allowing you to handily organize amazing events for hundreds — even thousands — of attendees in your very own virtual Space - Multi-room Spaces for facilitating the best break-out experience for your attendees - Text chats - Space customization - Space permissions allowing you full control over your event, with moderation functions to help keep you safe from “zoom-bombing” - The “Megaphone” function, allowing you to be heard across the entire room - The “Broadcast” function, allowing you to present to all the attendees in all your rooms. SpatialChat is an online space for you to come together casually with friends, family and loved ones, or professionally with colleagues and peers for online conferencing and business interactions. We make it very easy for you to break-out with people across a 50-person room and quickly move between different rooms that can be separately customized to set the mood or the discussion agenda. Our users have already conducted full-scale online conferences in SpatialChat, bringing in sponsorships worth six-figures thanks to our white-labeling and Space customization features. As of writing this, SpatialChat serves over 70,000 hosts worldwide and is trusted by large online event organizers, hundreds of universities, and companies with remote teams. If you’d like to find out what the buzz is all about, try SpatialChat for free with up to 25 participants per Space. And if you want to find out what SpatialChat can do for you and your events, you can join one of our weekly demos here: https://bit.ly/spatialchatdemo Thank you for your support. Be safe out there.
