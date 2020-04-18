SpatialChat
Your virtual party for up to 50 guests
#5 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Vlad Zak
Hunter
Pro
About a year ago our team at FunCorp Lab developed a tech demo that allowed tens of people to live chat simultaneously. Scientifically speaking, our main goal was to recreate the cocktail party effect in the digital space. And we did. But back then we decided to postpone the project until a better time. Looks like the time has come 😐 We believe that virtual parties can make life better in the #stayathome era and we are beyond excited to share SpatialChat with the ProductHunt community. Thank you for your support. Be safe out there.
Upvote (2)Share