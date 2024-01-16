Products
Spatial Touch™
Control your devices without touching the screen
Control your devices without touching the screen. Spatial Touch™ is an AI-based remote controller that lets you control media apps from a distance with your bare hands. Control your devices effortlessly while comfortably leaning back on your couch.
Launched in
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
Spatial Touch™
Spatial Touch™
Control your devices without touching the screen
Spatial Touch™ by
Spatial Touch™
was hunted by
Nathan
in
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Nathan
. Featured on January 17th, 2024.
Spatial Touch™
is not rated yet. This is Spatial Touch™'s first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
