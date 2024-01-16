Products
Spatial Touch™

Control your devices without touching the screen

Control your devices without touching the screen. Spatial Touch™ is an AI-based remote controller that lets you control media apps from a distance with your bare hands. Control your devices effortlessly while comfortably leaning back on your couch.
Launched in
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
 by
About this launch
was hunted by
Nathan
in User Experience, Artificial Intelligence, Tech. Made by
Nathan
. Featured on January 17th, 2024.
