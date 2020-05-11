Log In
Spatial

Collaborate with lifelike avatars in VR/AR/Web

Spatial is a 3D, collaborative version of video chat in VR/AR.
Lifelike avatars make you feel like you're sitting next to each other. Collaborate in virtual rooms full of images, videos and 3D models. Join from Oculus Quest, HoloLens, MagicLeap or the web!
Spatial gives enterprises free access to holographic AR/VR meeting appWhen Spatial emerged from stealth in late 2018, its vision of using mixed reality headsets to facilitate realistic "holographic" meetings seemed ahead of its time, if not overly ambitious given the limitations of existing technology. But as the coronavirus pandemic precluded in-person gatherings, enterprise-scale demand for virtual alternatives spiked, including Spatial's ability to bring realistic avatars and productivity files into room-sized spaces.
You Can Now Attend VR Meetings-No Headset RequiredOther enterprise clients, Loewenstein says, are using Spatial as persistent war rooms, where people meet once or twice a week for virtual check-ins. Now, with Spatial opening up for free and becoming more accessible, Loewenstein hopes even more people will use the platform to connect for all sorts of reasons.
Zoom, but in VR: Why Spatial's free meeting app feels like a leap forwardI spent an hour and a half in a meeting last week. It wasn't on my computer. Or on my phone, . In a comfy virtual office space with windows overlooking a landscape that wasn't real, I met up with several people from AR/VR virtual conferencing software company Spatial.
Spatial goes free, aiming to become the Zoom of virtual collaborationAnd it's adding support for the web, mobile and Oculus Quest. Sponsored Links To get a real-world sense of how Spatial works, I jumped headfirst into the platform to chat with its CEO, Anand Agarawala, and chief product officer Jinha Lee. But before I could do anything, I needed to create an avatar on the company's site.
Hello Product Hunters! Over the past four years, the Spatial team has been working hard to bring you a product that will change the way we work together. In VR, AR, and from your phone or computer, you will feel as if you were in the same room, even when you’re miles apart. Spatial turns your room into a monitor while using your hands to work, search, brainstorm, and share information. Key features include: • Join from a VR/AR headset or PC/Phone. • Create your lifelike avatar from a single 2D selfie in seconds. • Organize 3d models, videos, docs, images, notes and even your own screen. • Instantly set up rooms, scribble, search, pin information, save it, and access it anytime. • Easily share your room and invite anyone to join your meeting In light of Covid, we’re making our unlimited feature set available temporarily for FREE. We hope this helps bring people closer together during the pandemic while showing you how work should be! We’d love to hear what you think! -Anand Spatial, CEO and Co-Founder
Florence Lae Teh
Florence Lae Teh
This is cool for the work at home setup!
