Sparse

Stuble upon awesome podcasts on the Internet

Sparse let's you randomly stumble upon awesome podcasts.

Reviews

Helpful
  • Dianna Allen
    Dianna Allen
    Pros: 

    So easy to find something new to listen to!

    Cons: 

    None

    Can't wait to see more podcasts get added

    Dianna Allen has used this product for one day.
Discussion

BenMaker@harowitzblack · 🍵
Hey everyone! I'm Ben, creator of sparse. For me, finding the podcasts that I want to listen to is hard because they are scattered all around the internet. And there isn't a place where you can go and discover a new podcast you want to listen to. Mostly you discover them from a friends recommendation or a blog post or something else. That's why I made sparse to solve the podcast discovery problem. Sparse lets you discover podcasts ranging from different topics, it randomly suggests you a podcast from its database. So anytime you want to listen to a podcast but don't know what to listen to, sparse is here to help you. There are some cons though, sparse doesn't keep track of the podcasts that were shown so you're bound to see a particular podcast many times. Another con is that there are no filters to adjust the suggestions. I hope to work on these features next week and ship them ASAP! If you have any suggestions, please let me know in the comments.
Dianna Allen@diannamallen
Wooo! Congrats on the launch :)
BenMaker@harowitzblack · 🍵
@diannamallen
Okii Eli@nextstevejob · Founded contentiskey.co
congratulation!
BenMaker@harowitzblack · 🍵
@nextstevejob thanks man!
Achuth Hadnoor@achuthhadnoor · On my journey to be an indie developer
wooohhh! congrats ! really help full !
BenMaker@harowitzblack · 🍵
@achuthhadnoor thanks man! :D
Ali Salah@alollou · Maker and developer
*re-installs ben's gif kitty to comment on ben's new launch*
BenMaker@harowitzblack · 🍵
@alollou haha lol🤣🤣
