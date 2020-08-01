Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Justin Barnett
Maker
I made this product after I generated a long backlog of video meetings and lectures to catch up on. When I realized that most of the meeting could be skipped but there was no way of extracting the relevant information to me, I wondered how I could get a 'SparkNotes' skinny of all the info. That's when I discovered SparkVid. SparkVid will let you upload large video files and deliver a final transcription. The final delivery format is inspired by a photo journal style, where a still will help you gain context on the emotion for that informational segment. This way your information is easy to digest and skim through. Thanks for being here for the launch and please leave comments or feedback!
UpvoteShare