SparkPlug
Ranked #8 for today
SparkPlug
Sales gamification for people-powered places
SparkPlug is the all-in-one sales incentive management platform designed to let frontline workers earn like owners, revolutionizing the labor economics in brick & mortar, from retail to restaurants.
Launched in
Sales
,
SaaS
,
Human Resources
by
SparkPlug
About this launch
SparkPlug
Sales Gamification for People-Powered Places
0
reviews
0
followers
SparkPlug by
SparkPlug
was hunted by
jason
in
Sales
,
SaaS
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Jake Levin
. Featured on June 24th, 2022.
SparkPlug
is not rated yet. This is SparkPlug's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
2
Daily rank
#8
Weekly rank
#37
