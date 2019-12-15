Discussion
Hello ProductHunt 👋! I've made Sparkly ✨ to create and build friendships amongst coworkers, leading to a more productive workspace for everyone. Sparkly came to be because of the lessons I learned when working as a consultant for various companies. I've recently decided to bootstrap products, and Sparkly is the first one to reach the big stage. I'm slightly nervous but mostly excited to share Sparkly with the world 😄! Background I discovered that the most productive teams and employees were often also those that had (seemingly) irrelevant connections to others, regardless of their hierarchical position. These led to new insights that wouldn't otherwise be found. Examples: 🎾 The CFO knows a back-end developer from the tennis club. Once in a while, they play together and also occasionally talk about work. 🐶 Some of the front-end developers from different teams all have dogs and have a walk with them in lunch breaks. During a conversation, they found out that they were solving a lot of the same problems and decided to build a more sustainable solution for the company. Product Sparkly asks people in the same Slack space about their interests and will introduce two users to each other every week. Sparkly has two engagement modes: when a new user joins the slack space, and when the user interacts with Sparkly themselves. Furthermore, the moment that Sparkly will match users is configurable. Last but not least, the most common interests are presented to the user, so matching is more likely to occur. With all of the above, Sparkly aims to connect as many coworkers as possible, resulting in flourishing friendships and a workspace that's more productive than ever before 💪! Future More features are in the works, such as pre-defined interests and interest groups. I'd love to hear what you would like to see as a new feature, or what can be improved. Thank you very much in advance 🙌 Also, a special thank you to @levelsio for motivating and helping me out, and @jamesivings for proofreading!
This is very cool, congratulations on your launch Erwin! 🎉 I'm curious if you're doing any semantic word vector stuff with free text inputs if the user enters other interests or do you have to select an interest from a pre-defined list?
