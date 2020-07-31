Discussion
john leonardo
Maker
hey Product Hunt bonus for first week: make a post with #producthunt in it to get the kitty badge 😺 and I'll also give you 150 sparks! First 500, 2000, and 20k users get a special badge too :) This is a really basic social media, with your standard things such as posts, mentions, direct messages, likes, followers, etc, I'm not going to pretend that's innovative. However, the entire app is driven around "Sparks". It's a social currency, which you use to follow, and "spark" (like) posts. It cost -2 to follow, -1 to spark a post. When you sign up, you get 300 sparks. It's designed like this so that the interactions can be meaningful. When you spend your sparks, you're giving them to another user which ensures a genuine interaction. In theory, if you follow someone you know will follow you back, it won't cost you anything. This also prevents mass following, because you only get a limited number of Sparks, so choose to spend as you please. ^ also note: I will never ever make sparks an in-app-purchase. that's weird. I made the whole thing for free, and with my current infra will cost $10/mo per 5k/MAU. ($0.002/user). ---------------------------------------- I actually made Spark to learn React Native for myself, and decided this would be the first app I make in RN. It was pretty smooth and ended up being ~3k lines of *spaghetti* code, and took 8 days to make. tech used: - react native - javascript (for frontend) - typescript (for backend) - expo - google cloud
