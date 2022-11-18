Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Spare Mic - Wireless Mic App
Spare Mic - Wireless Mic App
Use a second iOS Device as a wireless mic for your videos
Visit
Upvote 14
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Use a second/friend’s iOS device (iPhone & iPad) as a wireless microphone when recording videos. It works up to 10 m/30 f. Perfect for video content creators of all disciplines. No file transfers or post production needed to get great quality audio.
Launched in
Audio
,
Photo & Video
,
Video
by
Spare Mic - Wireless Mic App beta
Daily
Ad
Demo: Add live interactive video to your product in minutes
About this launch
Spare Mic - Wireless Mic App beta
Use a second iPhone/iPad as a wireless mic for your videos
0
reviews
18
followers
Follow for updates
Spare Mic - Wireless Mic App by
Spare Mic - Wireless Mic App beta
was hunted by
Tewodros Wondimu
in
Audio
,
Photo & Video
,
Video
. Made by
Tewodros Wondimu
. Featured on November 18th, 2022.
Spare Mic - Wireless Mic App beta
is not rated yet. This is Spare Mic - Wireless Mic App beta's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
7
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#219
Report