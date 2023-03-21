Products
Home
→
Product
→
Spanish Verbs Visualized
Spanish Verbs Visualized
Actually understand verb conjugation
Spanish Verbs Visualized helps to demystify conjugation. View tenses on an interactive timeline, save verbs to lists, and study with flashcards. Avoid confusion with definitions, translations, pronunciation, and frequency of use rankings.
Launched in
Android
,
User Experience
,
Education
+1 by
Spanish Verbs Visualized
About this launch
Spanish Verbs Visualized
Actually understand verb conjugation
Spanish Verbs Visualized by
Spanish Verbs Visualized
was hunted by
Aaron Bunge
in
Android
,
User Experience
,
Education
. Made by
Aaron Bunge
. Featured on March 22nd, 2023.
Spanish Verbs Visualized
is not rated yet. This is Spanish Verbs Visualized's first launch.
