Spaced Repetition is a half-century old, best to date scientifically proofed memory enhancement technique.
Spacify focuses on design and simplicity, making it a perfect tool to get started with Spaced Repetition.
Reviews
I think it's one of the better meta-learning apps out there!Cons:
Further development of swiping.
It helped me a lot with learning German vocab.Ella Cullen has used this product for one week.
Den SemenovMaker@dsemenov
Pros: - Simplicity, design, sweet text editor - No signup required, data stays on the device safe and sound - Initial cards with tips to make it work for you - Improved SR2 algorithm Cons: - Cant use pictures in cards, only basic text formatting - No synchronization with other devices - No desktop/web version Dear product-hunters, I'm so excited about this method it has changed my life, and I want it to change yours too. Please share your feedback and critique!
