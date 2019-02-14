Log InSign up
Learn anything by utilising spaced repetition

Spaced Repetition is a half-century old, best to date scientifically proofed memory enhancement technique.

Spacify focuses on design and simplicity, making it a perfect tool to get started with Spaced Repetition.

Helpful
    Pros: 

    I think it's one of the better meta-learning apps out there!

    Cons: 

    Further development of swiping.

    It helped me a lot with learning German vocab.

    Ella Cullen has used this product for one week.
Den SemenovMaker@dsemenov
Pros: - Simplicity, design, sweet text editor - No signup required, data stays on the device safe and sound - Initial cards with tips to make it work for you - Improved SR2 algorithm Cons: - Cant use pictures in cards, only basic text formatting - No synchronization with other devices - No desktop/web version Dear product-hunters, I'm so excited about this method it has changed my life, and I want it to change yours too. Please share your feedback and critique!
