Spacetime 2.0
A home for all space lovers.
discussion
Hey guys, My goal with Spacetime is to make a hub for anything related to space launch, and to make space accessible to all people. Wether you just like watching the big missions or you’re fully immersed in the space world, Spacetime’s aim is to open up the world of space travel to everyone, and to get people excited about space. You can quickly glance at the crew onboard the spacecraft, or dive deep into the history of the agency or rocket. See how many times they’ve succeeded or failed, all of their past and current rockets, the goal of their mission, and much more to dive into. For the space enthusiast, Spacetime also aggregates up to date news from all top space news sources. Allowing you to filter news stories based on the agencies you want to see. You’re also able to add missions to your calendar to make sure you never miss that mission. Spacetime is 100% free and has no ads. This new 2.0 version adds: • Full iPad support • Widgets • Better notification alerts • A cleaner layout throughout the app • More information about launches on the homepage • Ability to add events to your calendar • & many more fixes and additions. Past features have been updated to work natively on iOS 14
