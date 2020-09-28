Spacetailor by Teamtailor

  1. Home
See how many people are at your office at any time, and if there are any slots left for you to take. Confirm that you follow your company's guidelines to be able to check in, and enjoy a work day from the office.
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 We are happy to share with you that Spacetailor is officially launched. So, just head on to www.spacetailor.io on your mobile device and download the app. How it works: 1. Download the app 2. Set up your offices & check-in policy 3. Ask your team to download the app & register using their work email. You can direct your team to www.spacetailor.io for download links ( App Store & Google Play) It doesnt get much easier than that 😃- hope you and your team like it 💫 This is the first version and if you like it and use it, we will build more improvements. 🎉 Current features: - See how many are checked in at your office right now - Check in and out - Choose between several office spaces - Set profile as anonymous 🚀 Coming soon: - Scheduling, reserve slots in advance - Invite guests - Check-in reminders If you have any questions please contact us at support@spacetailor.io. All the best, The Spacetailor team (A Teamtailor innovation project)
