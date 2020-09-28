Spacetailor by Teamtailor

discussion
Björn Wissing
MakerProduct Designer at Teamtailor
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 We are happy to share with you that Spacetailor is officially launched. So, just head on to www.spacetailor.io on your mobile device and download the app. How it works: 1. Download the app 2. Set up your offices & check-in policy 3. Ask your team to download the app & register using their work email. You can direct your team to www.spacetailor.io for download links ( App Store & Google Play) It doesnt get much easier than that 😃- hope you and your team like it 💫 This is the first version and if you like it and use it, we will build more improvements. 🎉 Current features: - See how many are checked in at your office right now - Check in and out - Choose between several office spaces - Set profile as anonymous 🚀 Coming soon: - Scheduling, reserve slots in advance - Invite guests - Check-in reminders If you have any questions please contact us at support@spacetailor.io. All the best, The Spacetailor team (A Teamtailor innovation project)
