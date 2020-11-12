discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Pablo Arellano 🌐
Makercome hang @ spaces
Hey everyone! I built this new social network that I hope y'all will like. Spaces is all about creation and experiences. You get from it exactly what you put into it. No more doom-scrolling through endless feeds or learning not-so-cool dances to not-so-cool songs. In Spaces you can hang out with your friends as you would in real life. Invite them over to your world and show them off how your house looks or the new hat you just bought. Find yourself immersed in this new universe you can help create. Shoot me a message at pablo[at]spacesapp.xyz if you have any feedback, comments or just wanna chat. ~~~~hope y'all have fun~~~~ Pablo.
Share