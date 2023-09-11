Spaces enables developers to create a collaborative environment around their application, in just a few lines of code. The Spaces SDK comes with purpose-built APIs for easily building avatar stacks, member location, live cursors, and component locking.
Automate SOC 2 and ISO 27001 compliance. Get $1000 off
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Spaces is completely free to try, so please sign up for a developer account and let me know what you think.
We’ll be around to answer any questions but really hope you would check it out and share your feedback."