Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Spaces
Spaces

Spaces

Build collaborative environments in just a few lines of code

Free
Embed
Spaces enables developers to create a collaborative environment around their application, in just a few lines of code. The Spaces SDK comes with purpose-built APIs for easily building avatar stacks, member location, live cursors, and component locking.
Launched in
API
Developer Tools
GitHub
 by
Spaces
Vanta
Vanta
Ad
Automate SOC 2 and ISO 27001 compliance. Get $1000 off

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Spaces is completely free to try, so please sign up for a developer account and let me know what you think. We’ll be around to answer any questions but really hope you would check it out and share your feedback."

Spaces
The makers of Spaces
About this launch
Spaces
SpacesBuild collaborative environments in just a few lines of code
0
reviews
13
followers
Spaces by
Spaces
was hunted by
Srushtika Neelakantam
in API, Developer Tools, GitHub. Made by
Srushtika Neelakantam
,
Mike Christensen
and
Beth Loft
. Featured on September 11th, 2023.
Spaces
is not rated yet. This is Spaces's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#40
Week rank
#40