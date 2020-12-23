discussion
Apoorv Jain
MakerHello World
👋 Hey Product Hunt! I’m Apoorv, one of the founders of Spaces. Our main vision while building Spaces was to create a clean, distraction-free writing environment for whenever you need to focus on your words. Here's what we built to achieve that: 1. Instant Markdown with automatically hiding syntax (as soon as you move your cursor away). 2. Instant tagging using hashtags with unlimited nesting. 3. Focus Mode & Mark Line that highlights the current line/paragraph. 4. Automatic suggestion of tags based on your past usage. 5. No need of selecting a word to format it, just put your cursor on it & choose the formatting. 6. Live updating word count in the toolbar (in touchbar for MacOS). This was the editor functionality. But there's more to a writing tool than just the editor. So after building the very essential features like pin, archive, delete etc., we went deeper: 1. Built everything natively & significantly reduced app load time. 2. Placed majority of the options at the bottom for better UX (phones are getting bigger) & so that the user never sees any option while the keyboard is open. 3. Added drag & drop support, keyboard shortcuts & a spotlight like search. 4. Analysed over 15 fonts & selected the perfect one for both writing & reading. 5. Analysed over 25 top writing apps to pick the most essential features of them all. 6. Added a never seen before feature for a writing app, 'Mark to Read'. 7. Added small, less noticed but essential things missing from other writing apps like multiple selection, proper sectioning between pinned & unpinned notes, add to favorites, sub formatting inside todos, lists and headings etc. We've been beta testing the product for the last 5 months and are now ready to share it with the Product Hunt community. We're super excited for you to give it a try and can't wait to hear what you guys think! Spaces is currently available on iPhone, iPad & Mac. Coming on Apple Watch in January 2021. Special thanks to @kevin for being so helpful & hunting us in such a short time. :) Bonus: As a launch 🎁 offer, we are giving a lifetime purchase option only for the first 1000 users or till 15th Jan 2021 (whichever comes first).
